Meet the Candidate: LFP City Council Pos. 2 - Matt Muilenburg

Matt Muilenburg Matt Muilenburg Candidate for LFP City Council Pos. 2





I am running for Lake Forest Park City Council to strengthen the sense of community that makes our city special. For 47 years, I've called Lake Forest Park home, and over that time I've seen how the connections that once tied neighbors together have grown distant and disconnected. Increased traffic has divided our city physically, new development has limited walkable routes that used to link neighborhoods, and social media often replaces genuine local connection with impersonal and sometimes uncivil online exchanges.









My professional background spans leadership roles in technology and the automotive industry, including deep experience with budget management and P&L responsibility.Successfully managing large budgets requires a combination of diligence, empathy transparency, and an understanding of how to balance present needs with future investments. I am prepared to bring this same rigorous discipline to the city's finances, ensuring every dollar serves our community's best interests while keeping Lake Forest Park on solid financial footing.Through years of active civic involvement, I have worked with the community to improve public safety and foster policies that keep our neighborhoods intact while advocating for essential traffic safety initiatives, including roundabouts, walkways, and better sidewalks. Safe streets are fundamental to the quality of life for everyone—whether you are walking, biking, or driving. It is necessary to support practical improvements to infrastructure that can make a big difference in our everyday lives, reflecting the needs and voices of our residents.Lake Forest Park faces important questions about growth. I support thoughtful housing reforms that empower existing homeowners to unlock the value of their home, support local families that want to have options to remain local, and provide more housing choices that align with the needs of our city and its current and future residents. Like most in the community I am passionate about preserving our distinctive tree canopy and green spaces that are central to the city's character. Growth should never occur at the expense of the environment or our sense of community which is the core of what makes Lake Forest a great place to live.Building resilience is more important than ever in the face of climate change and the unforeseen challenges we will face together. We must continue investing in disaster preparedness and infrastructure that can withstand the unexpected. True resilience also means strengthening connections between residents, local organizations, and regional associations—so no one is left behind, especially in times of crisis.Transparency, accessibility, and candor will guide my service. Government works best when everyone feels heard and informed, and when policies reflect our shared values. I am committed to open communication, fiscal responsibility, and an approach to problem-solving that is collaborative and action-orientedLake Forest Park's future depends on our ability to adapt, care for one another, and preserve what makes this city truly unique. I bring experience, fresh perspective, and a deep commitment to serving this community. Together, let's build a city where every resident feels at home, prepared for change, and confident that their voices matter.Vote for Matt Muilenburg as soon as your ballots arrive this week. Call me if you want to talk - 206-376-9993.Matt Muilenburg206-376-9993