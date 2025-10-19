Meet the Candidate: LFP City Council Pos. 2 - Fred Grant

Fred Grant Fred Grant: Candidate for Lake Forest Park City Council, Position 2



“My focus is to make Lake Forest Park Happy, Healthy, and Whole.”



My name is Fred Grant, and I am running for Lake Forest Park City Council, Position 2. I believe in a city government that listens to its residents, makes responsible choices, and builds a strong foundation for the future while preserving the small-town character that defines our community.



Lake Forest Park is at an important crossroads. Our city faces a structural budget shortfall, not because of wasteful spending, but because revenue sources have not kept pace with rising costs for essential services such as police, emergency dispatch, and insurance. I support transparency and community engagement in addressing this challenge. While the current levy lid lift is a necessary short-term measure, I believe we must also pursue long-term solutions. These include hiring a grant writer to help us compete for regional and federal funding, expanding local commerce to strengthen our tax base, and building partnerships with neighboring cities. My goal is to ensure Lake Forest Park operates with a net positive budget that supports essential services, staff, and community programs.



Public service has always been an important part of my life. As an Eagle Scout, I learned the value of civic duty through hundreds of hours of community service. My wife and I continue that commitment by volunteering throughout King County at local farmers markets, community forest plantings, and nonprofit initiatives. Most recently, I served on the board of the First Annual Gala Planning Committee for Whole Washington, where we helped raise funds to expand access to healthcare across our state.



Environmental stewardship is also a priority for me. There is a Chinese proverb that says, “The best time to plant a tree was twenty years ago. The second-best time is now.” We must protect Lake Forest Park’s beautiful tree canopy, restore natural areas such as Lyon Creek and Grace Cole Nature Park, and pursue clean energy alternatives that strengthen both our environment and our economy. These efforts improve air quality, reduce flooding, and ensure a healthier future for generations to come.



Public safety, transparency, and accountability are essential to maintaining trust between the city and its residents. I support data-informed approaches for our police department, continued training in de-escalation and mental health response, and fair compensation to retain high-quality officers.



I also believe in improving walkability, traffic safety, and community engagement. I will prioritize sidewalks and crosswalks near schools, parks, and transit stops, as well as thoughtful traffic calming measures that balance safety with convenience. I strongly support our parks, recreation programs, and community events, which strengthen civic pride and foster a sense of belonging.





Every resident deserves to feel heard and included. I will work to enhance communication through Town Halls, newsletters, and online participation options to ensure that all residents, including underserved communities, have access to information and opportunities to be involved.



Together, we can keep Lake Forest Park Happy, Healthy, and Whole by preserving what makes it special while preparing for a sustainable and vibrant future.







