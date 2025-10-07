Half of families in Washington can get free money for college or training
Tuesday, October 7, 2025
| Gov. Bob Ferguson speaks at Renton High School on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, ahead of signing an executive order launching the Washington Completes FAFSA Campaign.
Photo courtesy governor’s office
Olympia—High school seniors and others can now apply for financial aid for the 2026-27 academic year. Applying for financial aid is a crucial first step toward college and career training. Completing a financial aid application opens up more options for the future.
“Washington is one of the most, if not the most generous in terms of financial assistance,” Governor Bob Ferguson said. “I want every eligible student to take advantage of this money for college, apprenticeships and other education or training. To access that money, all you have to do is fill out the form. You will never know how much financial aid you qualify for unless you do.”
In Washington, there are two ways to apply for financial aid. U.S. citizens and eligible non-citizens can apply for both federal and state aid with the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid).
People who are ineligible to file the FAFSA, or who choose not to, can apply for state aid only with the WASFA (Washington Application for State Financial Aid). The FAFSA and the WASFA opened on October 1, 2025, and both are now available.
Washingtonians have an extra incentive to consider education beyond high school. The Washington College Grant (WA Grant) is one of the most generous and flexible programs in the country.
Through WA Grant, about half of families in Washington can get free money from the state to help pay for career training or college. For 2025-26, a family of four making up to $131,000 can qualify for state financial aid in Washington; in 2026-27, that income cutoff is expected to be even higher.
WA Grant supports low- and middle-income people of all ages pursuing certificates and degrees, as well as apprentices participating in approved registered apprenticeship programs. The grant is available to eligible Washington residents, including undocumented students.
Grant amounts vary based on income, family size and the school or program attended. The grant is available year-round and is guaranteed to anyone who meets the requirements. There’s no deadline or separate application—people who complete a FAFSA or WASFA are automatically considered for WA Grant.
Students who apply for financial aid are far more likely to attend college. But far too few students apply for financial aid in Washington. In recent years, only about half of all high school seniors have filed a FAFSA.
On September 19, 2025, Governor Ferguson signed an executive order establishing the Washington Completes FAFSA campaign. The campaign aims to increase the number of people who apply for financial aid for college or training. The order also creates an advisory board to spearhead the campaign, staffed by the Washington Student Achievement Council (WSAC).
The 2025-26 and 2026-27 FAFSA and WASFA are both open now, accepting applications for current and future college students and trainees.
Learn more and apply for financial aid at WAgrant.org.
--Washington Partnership for Learning
