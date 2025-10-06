Friday Night Bingo at the Senior Activity Center October 10, 2025
Monday, October 6, 2025
Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center holds our monthly fundraiser RAINBOW BINGO with our incredible hostess Sylvia O’Stayformore!
Friday, October 10, 2025. Games start at 7pm, doors open at 6:00pm.
Get your tickets today!
Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center, southernmost building on the Shoreline Center campus, 18560 1st Ave NE #1, Shoreline WA 98155.
Participants can expect ten (10) rousing rounds of bingo, complete with prizes and a few musical numbers!
Cost: $20 Admission and $10 at the door for your bingo cards.
- The $20 Admission reserves your seats and includes the evening’s entertainment and loaded nachos.
- $10 Bingo cards must be purchased at the door by cash or check as required by the Washington State Gambling Commission.
0 comments:
Post a Comment