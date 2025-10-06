Op-Ed: Join the Lake Forest Park Voices for Justice on October 18, 2025

No Kings II: Rise-Up Protest!









The “NO KINGS” movement continues with our local LFP non-violent “Rise-Up” protest on October 18th, in Lake Forest Park (LFP). This will be a nationwide protest with all of us working in solidarity.



People power can bring about change and has historically done so within many movements.



Supreme Court Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Ketanji Brown Jackson, and Elena Kagan have issued dire warnings about the court’s decision regarding Donald Trump’s presidential immunity.





“In every use of official power, the president is now a king above the law,” Sotomayor wrote. She notes that this immunity ruling "will have disastrous consequences for the presidency and for our democracy.”

Come to our local LFP rally in support of nationwide protesters and one another. Join in on this one, or please find another protest that works for you via



RISE-UP by joining your neighbors in Lake Forest Park to stand up for democracy and for each other. We will have activities such as music and a friendly gathering of like-minded individuals, along with a steady stream of traffic passing by Bothell Way.



We will continue to collect and deliver donations of school supplies for our children. And for adults in need, we will collect and deliver self-care and hygiene products. The past contributions are greatly appreciated!



Did you know that at our Brookside Elementary School, 33.8% of students come from low-income households, and at our Lake Forest Park Elementary School, 28.3% of students come from low-income households?



Lake Forest Park Elementary principal Aimee Miner noted, in appreciation of the donations received from our September protest: Come to our local LFP rally in support of nationwide protesters and one another. Join in on this one, or please find another protest that works for you via Indivisible.org or https://www.mobilize.us/nokings RISE-UP by joining your neighbors in Lake Forest Park to stand up for democracy and for each other. We will have activities such as music and a friendly gathering of like-minded individuals, along with a steady stream of traffic passing by Bothell Way.And for adults in need, we will collect and deliver self-care and hygiene products. The past contributions are greatly appreciated!Did you know that at our Brookside Elementary School, 33.8% of students come from low-income households, and at our Lake Forest Park Elementary School, 28.3% of students come from low-income households?Lake Forest Park Elementary principal Aimee Miner noted, in appreciation of the donations received from our September protest:





“The supplies were exactly what we need to ensure that every student at LFP has supplies to learn with. Our school supply budget was slashed, and many families cannot afford the extensive list of supplies that are needed for the year.”

If you would like to join the Voices for Justice-LFP email list, we are the organizers of our protests, please send a note to





If you would like to join the Voices for Justice-LFP email list, we are the organizers of our protests, please send a note to lfpvoices@gmail.com

By Donna Hawkey, Elizabeth-Simmons-O’Neil, and Catherine BroomAt Lake Forest Park’s Democracy CornerBothell Way & Ballinger WayWe recognize the urgent need to counter the rise of authoritarianism, and we urge people to join in to make a difference.