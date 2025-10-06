Sound Transit freeway ramp overnight closures October 9-13, 2025

Monday, October 6, 2025

Shoreline is on the left, Mountlake Terrace on the right
Photo by David Carlos

Shoreline / Mountlake Terrace: Overnight SR 104 off-ramp closure planned Thursday, October 9, 2025

As part of the ongoing work on the Lynnwood Link Extension project, Sound Transit contractor crews will close the northbound I-5 off-ramp to westbound SR 104 from 9pm Thursday, Oct. 9, until 5am Friday, Oct. 10.

Pinehurst station under construction in January 2025
Photo by David Carlos

Seattle: Northbound I-5 off-ramp to NE 130th Street closing October 10-13, 2025

Sound Transit contractor crews will close the northbound I-5 off-ramp to NE 130th Street from 10pm Friday, Oct. 10, until 5am Monday, Oct. 13. The closure supports work on Pinehurst Station, which is scheduled to open in 2026.


