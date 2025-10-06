

NUHSA is seeking nominations for its 2025 Human Services Awards in three categories:

Human Services Champion of the Year, Outstanding Human Services Program and Youth Human Services Leadership Award.



Do you know of an individual, organization or business in North King County that has made a significant contribution to the health and welfare of our community?





Have they in some way supported or advocated for strong and accessible health and human services and strengthened our community through their initiative and leadership?





If so, please give the recognition these individuals and organizations deserve! First review of nominations will occur on Friday, October 17, 2025.





*Note: Do not be daunted by a nomination form! If it’s easier, simply jot down your nomination and a sentence or two about why an individual or organization deserves recognition and send it in! We can follow up to gather details. Questions? Email staff@nuhsa.org



Nominees and winners will be honored at NUHSA’s 2025 Human Services Awards celebration to be held on Wednesday, January 28, 2026 from 5-7pm.







Thank you for taking the time to recognize those outstanding individuals and organization that help build the capacity in North King County to address our most pressing challenges!







