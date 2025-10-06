Fall Plant Sale at Kruckeberg October 10-12 and October 17-19, 2025
Monday, October 6, 2025
Two weekends: October 10-12 and October 17-19
Celebrate fall planting season at Kruckeberg's very own MsK Nursery!
Discover native treasures, rare finds, and green-tag plants propagated right here at the garden — plus many more from local wholesale nurseries.
Each purchase supports the garden and education programs, so you can take home a bit of the garden’s magic while boosting our garden care.
Kruckeberg is located at 20312 15th Ave NW, Shoreline, WA 98177
0 comments:
Post a Comment