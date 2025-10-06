Holistic Methods: Supporting the Menopause Transition Naturally October 15, 2025

Our next meeting is: WEDNESDAY, October 15, 2025

Holistic Methods: Supporting the Menopause Transition Naturally

6:50 PM – Doors open + social mingling

7:00 PM – Roundtable sharing Each woman will have a chance to introduce herself and briefly share something she’s observing or experiencing this month. This will be similar to a

7:45 PM – Guest speaker presentation + Q&A This format is designed to foster mutual support, spark new friendships, and create space for thoughtful dialogue around shared experiences



What’s Next: Upcoming Events



November 13th

Community Potluck + Favorite Podcast/Book Roundtable

A relaxed evening to share your favorite reads and ideas while enjoying great food and company.



January 15th

Featured Speaker: Dr. Darshana, Pelvic PT

Topic: Pelvic Strength in Times of Hormone Transition



March 12th

Featured Speaker: John Tjenos, Nutritional Therapist and Interactive Healing Systems

Topic: Nutritional Therapy and Applied Kinesiology for targeted and efficiently tailored Menopause Support and food sensitivity testing



“Applied Kinesiology”: A somatic feedback method used in many integrative practices to assess how the nervous system reacts to certain inputs.



Bring something to sip or snack on (we won’t be serving food) Bring some friends. Free as always.



--The Innis Arden Women’s Collective





Our events follow a rhythm that allows for both personal connection and learning: