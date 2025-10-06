Holistic Methods: Supporting the Menopause Transition Naturally October 15, 2025
Monday, October 6, 2025
Our next meeting is: WEDNESDAY, October 15, 2025
Holistic Methods: Supporting the Menopause Transition Naturally
Join us at the Innis Arden Clubhouse 1430 NW 188th St, Shoreline, WA 98177
Guest Speaker: Dr. Carly Squires, ND, LAc — Naturopathic Physician and Acupuncturist.
Dr. Squires specializes in regenerative medicine and joint injection therapies, stem cell and plasma exchange treatments, and integrative care for complex and chronic conditions including hormonal imbalance, neuroinflammatory disorders, gut health, and pain management.
She’ll guide us through holistic, natural approaches to supporting women through the menopause transition — exploring the connections between mind, body, and hormones, and sharing strategies to restore balance and vitality during this life stage.
|The Women's Collective in session
Photo courtesy Women's Collective
Format: Real Talk + Expert Insight
Our events follow a rhythm that allows for both personal connection and learning:
- 6:50 PM – Doors open + social mingling
- 7:00 PM – Roundtable sharing
- 7:45 PM – Guest speaker presentation + Q&A
What’s Next: Upcoming Events
November 13th
Community Potluck + Favorite Podcast/Book Roundtable
A relaxed evening to share your favorite reads and ideas while enjoying great food and company.
January 15th
Featured Speaker: Dr. Darshana, Pelvic PT
Topic: Pelvic Strength in Times of Hormone Transition
March 12th
Featured Speaker: John Tjenos, Nutritional Therapist and Interactive Healing Systems
Topic: Nutritional Therapy and Applied Kinesiology for targeted and efficiently tailored Menopause Support and food sensitivity testing
“Applied Kinesiology”: A somatic feedback method used in many integrative practices to assess how the nervous system reacts to certain inputs.
Bring something to sip or snack on (we won’t be serving food) Bring some friends. Free as always.
--The Innis Arden Women’s Collective
Featured Speaker: John Tjenos, Nutritional Therapist and Interactive Healing Systems
Topic: Nutritional Therapy and Applied Kinesiology for targeted and efficiently tailored Menopause Support and food sensitivity testing
“Applied Kinesiology”: A somatic feedback method used in many integrative practices to assess how the nervous system reacts to certain inputs.
Bring something to sip or snack on (we won’t be serving food) Bring some friends. Free as always.
--The Innis Arden Women’s Collective
0 comments:
Post a Comment