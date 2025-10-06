End of season Harvest Market at Shoreline Farmers Market October 25, 2025 - three more Saturday markets



The Shoreline Farmers Market invites you to join them for the last day of the season and their annual Harvest Market on Saturday, October 25, 2025 from 10am - 2pm.









Free Hot Apple Cider

Free Face Painting

Free Harvest Goodies

Trick-or-Treat Stations

Live Music

Food Trucks & Hot Food Vendors

Costumes are encouraged

Bring your furry friend (costumes are also encouraged)



Only THREE markets remain! See you Saturday, Shoreline and Shoreline-area friends!



— at





This event is a celebration of our community, featuring your favorite farmers, artisans, delicious food, live music, special guests, and, most importantly, you!