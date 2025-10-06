End of season Harvest Market at Shoreline Farmers Market October 25, 2025 - three more Saturday markets
Monday, October 6, 2025
The Shoreline Farmers Market invites you to join them for the last day of the season and their annual Harvest Market on Saturday, October 25, 2025 from 10am - 2pm.
This event is a celebration of our community, featuring your favorite farmers, artisans, delicious food, live music, special guests, and, most importantly, you!
We can’t wait to see you all in your best costumes for a day of good old-fashioned FUN
Free Hot Apple Cider
Free Face Painting
Free Harvest Goodies
Trick-or-Treat Stations
Live Music
Food Trucks & Hot Food Vendors
Costumes are encouraged
Bring your furry friend (costumes are also encouraged)
Only THREE markets remain! See you Saturday, Shoreline and Shoreline-area friends!
— at Shoreline Farmers Market.
