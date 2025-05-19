Winners of NWWS Waterworks Exhibition engage senses through exceptional techniques, drawing viewers in to see more
Monday, May 19, 2025
The 2025 Annual Waterworks Online Membership Exhibition runs now through June 30, 2025
The top three winners of the 2025 Northwest Watercolor Society (NWWS) Annual Waterworks Online Membership Exhibition use exceptional techniques that seemingly and effortlessly engage a viewer’s senses.
Juror Michele Usibelli’s choices for the exhibition also include 13 other award winners in a gallery of 75 outstanding watermedia paintings. The free online exhibition is available now through June 30, 2025 at this link.
First Place of $1,000 cash goes to Lana Privitera of Pine Bush, New York for “Breakfast with Maria.” Privitera sees herself as an unlicensed therapist who creates art that takes people back in time to happy moments with less chaos.
Usibelli points out that Privitera’s exceptional skill accomplishes her goals. The masterful control of watercolor techniques enhance depth, texture and emotion. The painting captivates a perfect blend of realism and artistic expression inviting the viewer to a time of balance and harmony.
Dana Thompson of Milledgeville, Georgia received second place of $750 cash. Usibelli said of Dana’s work that she effortlessly guides the viewer’s eye through the piece with fluid transitions. A harmonious balance of warm and cool colors enhance depth and emotion, evoking a feeling of peace and warmth.
|Dana Thompson "Amazing Grace"
2nd prize winner
The interplay of light and shadow adds to the painting’s serenity, making it both visually stunning and emotionally resonant.
Receiving third place of $500 cash is Suze Woolf of Seattle, Washington for her watercolor painting that showcases an incredible depiction of an old stump. The use of hyper-realism makes the stump feel almost tangible.
|Suze Woolf "Bolt Creek Stump"
3rd prize winner
The unique composition transforms a simple subject into a captivating focal point, drawing the viewer in. A mesmerizing piece of natural decay, adds Usibelli on Woolf’s painting, bringing nature to life.
Usibelli congratulated all the artists accepted into the exhibition.
In closing she said, “Art has the power to bring beauty, emotion and connection into the world, and each of you contributes to that in a meaningful way. Keep creating, keep sharing and know that your voice in the arts matters.”
Viewers are invited to see the watermedia artworks that will engage your senses in many ways.
