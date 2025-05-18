Shorewood Track teams shine at WesCo South Championships

Managing to miss the rain, Shorewood Track & Field shines at WesCo South Championships!





So many Personal Records, so many qualifiers for the next round of the postseason (NW District 1 Championships), so many All League honors, and the Boys team going Back to Back to Back WesCo South Team Champions!





The boys team took home the league title for the 3rd year in a row with the girls team taking 2nd!





Congratulations to Mila Fotinatos for breaking her school record (she set last year) in the 400m with a time of 58.42s!

Congratulations to Hayes Stetler, Jaden Marlow, and Otto Erhart who broke meet records in the 200m, 110m Hurdles, and 3200m respectively.



Congrats to the following who achieved All WesCo South League Honors.



All WesCo South 1st Team (WesCo South League Champion - 1st Place at League Meet):

Hayes Stetler - 100m, 200m (new meet record)

Mila Fotinatos - 200m, 400m

Hanna Bruno - 800m, 1600m

Max Billett - 1600m

Otto Erhart - 3200m (new meet record)

Jaden Marlow - 110m Hurdles (new meet record), Pole Vault, Long Jump

Ava Enriquez - Pole Vault

4x400m Relay (Jaden Marlow, Hayes Stetler, Eli Graves, Aidan MacDonald)

4x400m Relay (Maddie Brouillard, Lucy Eichelberger, Hanna Bruno, Mila Fotinatos)

Mixed Unified 4x100m Relay (Whitney Ernst, Serenity Cruthird, Sened Tekle, Brayden Yee)

Mixed Unified Sprint Medley Relay (Whitney Ernst, Serenity Curthird, Sened Tekle, Brayden Yee)

Serenity Cruthird with Annika Crow - Unified 100m

Sened Tekle with Arley Bonar - Unified 100m

All WesCo South 2nd Team (2nd Place at League Meet):

Aidan MacDonald - 200m

Otto Erhart - 1600m

Max Billett - 3200m

Masa Taura - 300m Hurdles

Maddie Brouillard - 300m Hurdles

Ava Enriquez - Long Jump

Kidus Araya - Triple Jump All WesCo South Honorable Mention (3rd Place at League Meet):

Thomas Zyskowski - 100m

Eli Graves - 3200m

Tyler Marlow - 110m Hurdles

Lucy Eichelberger - 100m Hurdles, 300m Hurdles

Matbeal Dinka - 300m Hurdles

Cooper Martinez - Discus

Jackson Christian - Long Jump, Triple Jump

4x200m Relay (Taylor Duquette, McKenzie Clark, Ky Smith, Samara Suhadolnik) Results Link



Next meet: NW District 1 Championships at Shoreline Stadium, Wed 5/21 and Fri 5/23. Top 4 in each event qualify for the State Championships.





From: Co-Head Coaches Paul Villanueva and Joel Reese



