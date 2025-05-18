Shorewood Track & Field shines at WesCo South Championships
Sunday, May 18, 2025
|Shorewood Track teams shine at WesCo South Championships
Managing to miss the rain, Shorewood Track & Field shines at WesCo South Championships!
So many Personal Records, so many qualifiers for the next round of the postseason (NW District 1 Championships), so many All League honors, and the Boys team going Back to Back to Back WesCo South Team Champions!
The boys team took home the league title for the 3rd year in a row with the girls team taking 2nd!
- Congratulations to Mila Fotinatos for breaking her school record (she set last year) in the 400m with a time of 58.42s!
- Congratulations to Hayes Stetler, Jaden Marlow, and Otto Erhart who broke meet records in the 200m, 110m Hurdles, and 3200m respectively.
Congrats to the following who achieved All WesCo South League Honors.
All WesCo South 1st Team (WesCo South League Champion - 1st Place at League Meet):
- Hayes Stetler - 100m, 200m (new meet record)
- Mila Fotinatos - 200m, 400m
- Hanna Bruno - 800m, 1600m
- Max Billett - 1600m
- Otto Erhart - 3200m (new meet record)
- Jaden Marlow - 110m Hurdles (new meet record), Pole Vault, Long Jump
- Ava Enriquez - Pole Vault
- 4x400m Relay (Jaden Marlow, Hayes Stetler, Eli Graves, Aidan MacDonald)
- 4x400m Relay (Maddie Brouillard, Lucy Eichelberger, Hanna Bruno, Mila Fotinatos)
- Mixed Unified 4x100m Relay (Whitney Ernst, Serenity Cruthird, Sened Tekle, Brayden Yee)
- Mixed Unified Sprint Medley Relay (Whitney Ernst, Serenity Curthird, Sened Tekle, Brayden Yee)
- Serenity Cruthird with Annika Crow - Unified 100m
- Sened Tekle with Arley Bonar - Unified 100m
- Aidan MacDonald - 200m
- Otto Erhart - 1600m
- Max Billett - 3200m
- Masa Taura - 300m Hurdles
- Maddie Brouillard - 300m Hurdles
- Ava Enriquez - Long Jump
- Kidus Araya - Triple Jump
- Thomas Zyskowski - 100m
- Eli Graves - 3200m
- Tyler Marlow - 110m Hurdles
- Lucy Eichelberger - 100m Hurdles, 300m Hurdles
- Matbeal Dinka - 300m Hurdles
- Cooper Martinez - Discus
- Jackson Christian - Long Jump, Triple Jump
- 4x200m Relay (Taylor Duquette, McKenzie Clark, Ky Smith, Samara Suhadolnik)
Next meet: NW District 1 Championships at Shoreline Stadium, Wed 5/21 and Fri 5/23. Top 4 in each event qualify for the State Championships.
From: Co-Head Coaches Paul Villanueva and Joel Reese
