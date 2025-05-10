Shoreline Slam Returns: 2nd Annual High School Tennis Tournament Set for July 24–27, 2025
Saturday, May 10, 2025
The second annual Shoreline Slam tennis tournament will take place from Thursday, July 24 to Sunday, July 27, 2025, with matches hosted at Shorewood High School and Kellogg Middle School courts.
“Hosting a tennis tournament for junior players has been a dream of ours for nearly a decade,” said Rob Mann, Shorecrest High School tennis coach. “I’m beyond excited that we’re doing it again after such a strong start last year.”
The tournament is open to high school players entering grades 9–12 in fall 2026, as well as 2025 high school graduates.
Players may register for singles, doubles, and mixed doubles play, with divisions offered at the gold, silver, and bronze levels for singles and doubles, and gold and silver for mixed doubles.
“We are excited to offer high school tennis players an opportunity to compete and build community during their summer off-season,” said Arnie Moreno, Shorewood High School tennis coach.
“It’s great for local youth to stay connected to the sport, and we’re especially thankful to our sponsors at the Tennis Center Sand Point for their ongoing support.”
Sign up now and get ready to serve, rally, and compete in one of the region’s standout junior tennis events.
Deadline for entry is July 19 at 9:00pm PST. Draws will be posted on Monday, July 21. Registration is open on the Shoreline Slam website.
