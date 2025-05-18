Collections Corner: Support your local libraries

Hillwood Elementary Library Headphones, 1930.

SHM Permanent Collection 1978-068-001





This was a way for students to quietly listen to audio material, or for those who had difficulty reading to still enjoy stories. Illustrating this level of accessibility is a crucial area for the importance of libraries, a way to transfer information to everyone regardless of reading level!





Students at Sunset Elementary Library, 1970.

SHM Archives Photo 1717

If you look closely at the bottom right archival photo, you can see students wearing headphones very similar to these! If you look closely at the bottom right archival photo, you can see students wearing headphones very similar to these!



So say a big thank you and support our local libraries!



Robby Grillo, Collections Manager

Shoreline Historical Museum

From the museum's collection, we have a set of six headphones in their original case from Hillwood Elementary Library. This set dates to the 1930s and was used by both the school and library to transmit audio to students through the audio jack on the case, similar to a musical instrument amp!