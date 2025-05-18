Collections Corner: Support your local libraries

Sunday, May 18, 2025

Shoreline Public Library Support Drive, 1960.
SHM Archives Photo 1757

Lend an ear and support your local libraries!

If you haven't checked out this month's Museum Newsletter, there's some unfortunate happenings going on in the museum and library fields. Read more to find out, and that is where this month's Collections Corner will talk about.

It is valuable to discuss the importance libraries have in promoting accessibility within our community. Akin to the museum, our local libraries hold a plethora of knowledge and ways to transmit stories we all know and love, or to learn something new!

Hillwood Elementary Library Headphones, 1930.
SHM Permanent Collection 1978-068-001

From the museum's collection, we have a set of six headphones in their original case from Hillwood Elementary Library. This set dates to the 1930s and was used by both the school and library to transmit audio to students through the audio jack on the case, similar to a musical instrument amp! 

This was a way for students to quietly listen to audio material, or for those who had difficulty reading to still enjoy stories. Illustrating this level of accessibility is a crucial area for the importance of libraries, a way to transfer information to everyone regardless of reading level! 

Students at Sunset Elementary Library, 1970.
SHM Archives Photo 1717

If you look closely at the bottom right archival photo, you can see students wearing headphones very similar to these!

So say a big thank you and support our local libraries!

Robby Grillo, Collections Manager
Shoreline Historical Museum


