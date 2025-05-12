12th Annual Veterans Resource Fair at Tacoma Dome May 31, 2025





This free event has been a vital resource for veterans and their families in the community, boasting an impressive record of over 50,000 served since its inception.



With an anticipated attendance ranging from 1,000 to 3,000 military veterans and their families, the fair promises to provide comprehensive support and services aimed at enhancing the well-being and quality of life for those who have served our nation.





The event is designed to be a one-stop destination for veterans seeking assistance across various aspects of their lives.



Veterans can take advantage of free medical and dental care among the myriad of services offered, ensuring that immediate and ongoing health concerns are addressed.





Legal services will be available to guide you through various legal matters, while benefits claim assistance will help you navigate the process of accessing the entitled benefits.



Recognizing the importance of financial security and career development, the fair will also provide employment services and financial education workshops.





career transitions and financial management. Specialized services addressing homelessness and transition support will be readily accessible, offering resources and guidance for those seeking stability and housing solutions.



In addition to the above, women's veteran services will be highlighted, catering to the unique challenges female service members face. This inclusive approach ensures that every veteran receives the tailor-made support they need.



With many more services in place, the fair promises to be a pivotal point of support and community connection. Veterans and their families are encouraged to attend this free event, which offers essential resources and fosters camaraderie and understanding.



Mark your calendars for a day dedicated to those who have selflessly served the nation. Doors open at 9am and the event will run through 3pm. Join NineLine Veteran Services in honoring and supporting our veterans at the Tacoma Dome on May 31st.



