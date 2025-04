Join the Environmental Rotary Club on Thursday. April 17, 2025 from 10-12pm at Pollinator Hill at the Shoreline Historical Museum, 18501 Linden Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133





The Environmental Rotary Club Foundation funded the installation of the Hill (which is adjacent to the Miyawaki Forest) in 2023.





On Thursday we will join the Miyawaki Forest Friends for a work day - planting new Pollinators as well as helping with general Forest maintenance.





All are welcome to join in the fun!!