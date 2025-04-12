Northshore Senior Center Art Show celebrates creativity and community May 2, 2025



The Northshore Senior Center (NSC) has a longstanding tradition of celebrating the Arts through its annual Fine Art Show. For over 40 years, this event has showcased the creative talents of local artists and provided community members with the opportunity to engage with diverse art forms.









Admission is free, and the schedule includes art displays, demonstrations, and a cheese and wine reception on Friday evening.





Leading up to the main event, the NSC will host an Art Week from April 30 to May 7, 2025. The public can sign up for workshops on things like hand-painted floral candles, abstract fluid art, and block printing on tote bags for kids.





NSC expanded the Fine Art Show in 2024 into an Art Week, offering workshops open to the entire community, which were well attended.

“Arts programming at the Northshore Senior Center has been a cornerstone of our operations for decades,” says NSC Board Member Vivek Singh. “The Art Show is a chance to celebrate that legacy, and to see some incredible creative works produced in the Northshore community.”









NSC has been a cornerstone of the Northshore community for decades, offering a wide array of programs and services that enrich the lives of seniors, people with disabilities, and their families. Founded in 1972 by local volunteers, NSC is one of the largest senior centers in the country, serving about 5,000 people a year.



NSC has been a cornerstone of the Northshore community for decades, offering a wide array of programs and services that enrich the lives of seniors, people with disabilities, and their families. Founded in 1972 by local volunteers, NSC is one of the largest senior centers in the country, serving about 5,000 people a year.

The NSC's history is marked by its unwavering commitment to fostering a supportive and inclusive environment. Its vision is to provide a space where individuals can connect, learn, and thrive, regardless of age or ability. For more details on these workshops, community members can contact the NSC front desk at 425-487-2441 during operating hours or check for more information on the Facebook event page





In addition to Arts programming, the center also operates programs that promote fitness, help manage depression, slow the progression of Parkinson's Disease, provide food assistance, and support seniors living on a fixed income.





