What Parents Should Know about Concussions in Youth Sports

Thursday, April 17, 2025

Local magazine ParentMap has published a comprehensive interview by Kellie Schmitt with Seattle Children's pediatrician Dr. Sara Crisman on the risks, treatment, and recovery from head injuries in youth sports.

“We think a lot about knee injuries that take you out of the game, but brain injuries take you out of your life,” Chrisman says.

The article covers the causes of brain injuries, and what to do immediately after a head injury, 

It discusses how to recover from a head injury and when to return to play.

Sign and symptoms of concussions are listed, plus information on steps that can be taken to reduce the incidence of head injuries.



Posted by DKH at 2:23 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  