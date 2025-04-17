What Parents Should Know about Concussions in Youth Sports

Local magazine ParentMap has published a comprehensive interview by Kellie Schmitt with Seattle Children's pediatrician Dr. Sara Crisman on the risks, treatment, and recovery from head injuries in youth sports.





“We think a lot about knee injuries that take you out of the game, but brain injuries take you out of your life,” Chrisman says.





The article covers the causes of brain injuries, and what to do immediately after a head injury,





It discusses how to recover from a head injury and when to return to play.





Sign and symptoms of concussions are listed, plus information on steps that can be taken to reduce the incidence of head injuries.











