Computer classes for adults at the Shoreline Library April 21 - May 5, 2025

Thursday, April 17, 2025

The Shoreline Library is offering a series of Microsoft Excel programs for adults. The classes are free and in person.

Register separately for each class you wish to attend, Register here

Microsoft Excel Level 1
Monday, April 21, 10:30am-12pm
Discover Excel for work or home.
Learn how to store data and perform calculations in a spreadsheet.
Must be able to use a mouse and keyboard.

Microsoft Excel Level 2
Monday, April 28, 10:30am-12pm
Get more from Excel including formulas, functions, tables and charts.
Must have Microsoft Excel Level 1 proficiency.

Microsoft Excel Level 3
Monday, May 5, 10:30am-12pm
Practice powerful functions and analysis tools such as PivotTables.
Must have Microsoft Excel Level 2 proficiency.

The Shoreline Library is located at 345 NE 175th, Shoreline WA 98155


