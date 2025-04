Computer classes for adults at the Shoreline Library April 21 - May 5, 2025

The Shoreline Library is offering a series of Microsoft Excel programs for adults. The classes are free and in person.









Register separately for each class you wish to attend, Register here Monday, April 21, 10:30am-12pmDiscover Excel for work or home.Learn how to store data and perform calculations in a spreadsheet.Monday, April 28, 10:30am-12pmGet more from Excel including formulas, functions, tables and charts.Monday, May 5, 10:30am-12pmPractice powerful functions and analysis tools such as PivotTables.The Shoreline Library is located at 345 NE 175th, Shoreline WA 98155