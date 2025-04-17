Travels with Charlie: Green Growth is Exploding in the Sunlight
Thursday, April 17, 2025
One of the glorious things about having a buddy like Charlie is wandering outside and being immersed in our spring. We headed to Animal Acres Park*. Sunshine and Sniffing...
The green growth is exploding in the sunlight.
|Photo by Gordon Snyder
The lighting was so nice, I had Charlie get into the scene. Is this photobombing?
Cheers, and nice to meet you Carolyn and Rosie...
Gordon Snyder
*Pfingst Animal Acres Park 17435 Brookside Blvd NE, Lake Forest Park, WA
