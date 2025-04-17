Travels with Charlie: Green Growth is Exploding in the Sunlight

Thursday, April 17, 2025

Photo by Gordon Snyder

By Gordon Snyder
 
One of the glorious things about having a buddy like Charlie is wandering outside and being immersed in our spring. We headed to Animal Acres Park*. Sunshine and Sniffing...

The green growth is exploding in the sunlight.

Photo by Gordon Snyder

The lighting was so nice, I had Charlie get into the scene.  Is this photobombing?

Cheers, and nice to meet you Carolyn and Rosie...

Gordon Snyder

Posted by DKH at 4:26 AM
