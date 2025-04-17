A Better Day Salon downsizes and moves to Kenmore









The salon was previously located next to the

escalator in LFP Town Center The only difference is, according to Douglas, "We will be just one traffic light up the street."

A Better Day Salon was not always located next to the escalators in the Town Center. Before that location, Douglas started working for StyleMasters in the LFP Center.





At that time, it was across the hall from Great Harvest Bread Company which today is One Bite Café.





However, according to Janiece, "Shortly after arriving to this salon, the owner had a health crisis and wanted out. That is when we decided to take over. It has been a good decision."



Giving free haircuts to kids at the Back to

School event A Better Day has been more than the name of their salon, as Douglas and Janiece have and continue to give back in service to community.



Janice, recalled a few of their projects. "We always provided free haircuts to active military and family and participated each year to the "Back to School" event and gave free haircuts to the kids who needed them.” "We provided dictionaries for 4th graders in three local grade schools after a teacher told us her school only had two of them in each classroom."

When the salon sponsored a table at the first LFP Farmers Market, they learned how important the environment was to the LFP community. As a result, they changed their salon products to AVEDA which is vegan and 100% naturally plant derived, solar & wind power produced, with no animal testing, and is US made.



"One of our many projects was the production of a locally written and acted environmental musical called 'The Little Town That Could' which was performed in the Third Place Commons," said Janiece.

Community members rallied to help the salon move to Kenmore

When the day came to move all the salon products, furniture, shelving, and other things a business accumulates after 25 years, it seemed foreboding to Janiece and Douglas. However, much to their surprise, many in the community came to help.



"After all the emotional stress of finally choosing to close at LFP, we had an amazing surprise when the community showed up in full force to help us pack up and move. It was truly moving!" said Janiece.

During this transition, the salon will be open. Janiece and Douglas want to let everyone know to please call so that they can accommodate and reschedule any important appointments you may have missed. "To all of our customers, please know that we are supremely grateful for all the support you have given us all of these years," said Douglas and Janiece.



A Better Day Salon, Kenmore location (w/Gazelle):





For all the changes, a lot will still be the same. For appointments, you can call the same phone number. The front desk will still be managed by Emma, and Geniia (pronounced Zhen-ya) will still be a stylist, along with Janiece and Douglas.