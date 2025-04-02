Rainbow Bingo at Senior Activity Center April 11, 2025
Wednesday, April 2, 2025
Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center holds our monthly fundraiser RAINBOW BINGO with our incredible hostess Sylvia O’Stayformore!
Friday, April 11, 2025. Games start at 7pm, doors open at 6:00pm.
Get your tickets today!
Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center, southernmost building on the Shoreline Center campus, 18560 1st Ave NE, Shoreline WA 98155.
Participants can expect ten (10) rousing rounds of bingo, complete with prizes and a few musical numbers!
Cost: $20 Admission and $10 at the door for your bingo cards.
The $20 Admission reserves your seats and includes the evening’s entertainment and loaded nachos.
$10 Bingo cards must be purchased at the door by cash or check as required by the Washington State Gambling Commission.
Bingo is a 21 and over event. Cash beverage bar will be open.
0 comments:
Post a Comment