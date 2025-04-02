Explore and Learn with Shoreline Community College
Wednesday, April 2, 2025
Join us on campus for a FREE informational meeting this Thursday, April 3, 2025 to learn about the incredible non-credit travel opportunities offered by Shoreline Community College's Continuing Education program!
We will meet with a representative from Collette Travel on April 3, 2025 from 5:30 - 7pm to discuss upcoming trips. Join us at the Campus Library (Bldg #4000). 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133.
Upcoming trips include:
- Iceland's Magical Northern Lights - October 19-25, 2025
- Tropical Costa Rica - November 17-25, 2025
- Colors of Morocco -March 19 — April 02, 2026
- America's Music Cities featuring New Orleans, Memphis & Nashville - April 23 — 30, 2026
- Best of Eastern Canada & Fall Colors featuring Quebec City, Montreal & Toronto - October 4-12, 2026
- and more!
