Explore and Learn with Shoreline Community College

Wednesday, April 2, 2025


Join us on campus for a FREE informational meeting this Thursday, April 3, 2025 to learn about the incredible non-credit travel opportunities offered by Shoreline Community College's Continuing Education program!

We will meet with a representative from Collette Travel on April 3, 2025 from 5:30 - 7pm to discuss upcoming trips. Join us at the Campus Library (Bldg #4000). 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133.

Upcoming trips include:
Contact continuing-ed@shoreline.edu for details. Register here by adding to your cart or calling 206-546-6966.


