Mindful Connections: A Shoreline Mental Health seminar at the Shoreline Senior Activity Center April 26, 2025

This free event aims to foster open conversations about mental health, domestic violence, and holistic well-being.





A day of empowerment, awareness, and support





It features keynote speakers, panel discussions, breakout sessions, and a resource fair. We are also delighted to offer a taste of Mombasa-Kenyan cuisine and engaging activities with prizes.



The seminar is supported by local organizations and is open to all members of the community.



Mindful Connections: A Shoreline Mental Health Seminar

Saturday April 26, 2025 from 9:30am - 4:00pm





southernmost building on the Shoreline Center campus

free parking





