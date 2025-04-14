Mindful Connections: A Shoreline Mental Health seminar at the Shoreline Senior Activity Center April 26, 2025

Monday, April 14, 2025


This free event aims to foster open conversations about mental health, domestic violence, and holistic well-being. 

A day of empowerment, awareness, and support 

It features keynote speakers, panel discussions, breakout sessions, and a resource fair. We are also delighted to offer a taste of Mombasa-Kenyan cuisine and engaging activities with prizes.

The seminar is supported by local organizations and is open to all members of the community.

Mindful Connections: A Shoreline Mental Health Seminar
Saturday April 26, 2025 from 9:30am - 4:00pm

southernmost building on the Shoreline Center campus
free parking


