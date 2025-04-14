Live & Local: Lee Oskar & Friends at the North City Bistro May 3, 2025





Tickets $45Lee Oskar is an internationally acclaimed harmonica virtuoso, composer, producer, and lifelong musical explorer. He is renowned for his iconic role as a founding member and lead harmonica player of the pioneering funk/jazz band that composed and recorded such hits as “Low Rider,” “Spill the Wine,” “Cisco Kid,” “The World is a Ghetto,” “Slippin’ into Darkness,” “Why Can’t Be Friends,” and many more chart-topping songs from 1969-1993.Lee Oskar’s original compositions includes rich instrumentations featuring Oskar’s signature harmonica and many other outstanding musicians, including those who perform with Oskar regularly as Lee Oskar & Friends: Darian Asplund (Saxophone); Andrew Cloutier (Drums); Denali Williams (Percussion); Dean Schmidt (Bass); Brian Monroney (Guitar); Alex Mortland (Guitar); and Mack Grout (Keys and Piano).