Live & Local: Lee Oskar & Friends at the North City Bistro May 3, 2025
Monday, April 14, 2025
Lee Oskar & Friends Live! on Saturday, May 3, 2025 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm at the North City Bistro, 1520 NE 177th St, Shoreline WA 98155. Doors open at 7PM
Tickets $45
Purchase tickets here
Lee Oskar is an internationally acclaimed harmonica virtuoso, composer, producer, and lifelong musical explorer. He is renowned for his iconic role as a founding member and lead harmonica player of the pioneering funk/jazz band that composed and recorded such hits as “Low Rider,” “Spill the Wine,” “Cisco Kid,” “The World is a Ghetto,” “Slippin’ into Darkness,” “Why Can’t Be Friends,” and many more chart-topping songs from 1969-1993.
Lee Oskar’s original compositions includes rich instrumentations featuring Oskar’s signature harmonica and many other outstanding musicians, including those who perform with Oskar regularly as Lee Oskar & Friends: Darian Asplund (Saxophone); Andrew Cloutier (Drums); Denali Williams (Percussion); Dean Schmidt (Bass); Brian Monroney (Guitar); Alex Mortland (Guitar); and Mack Grout (Keys and Piano).
Lee Oskar music
Purchase tickets here
Lee Oskar is an internationally acclaimed harmonica virtuoso, composer, producer, and lifelong musical explorer. He is renowned for his iconic role as a founding member and lead harmonica player of the pioneering funk/jazz band that composed and recorded such hits as “Low Rider,” “Spill the Wine,” “Cisco Kid,” “The World is a Ghetto,” “Slippin’ into Darkness,” “Why Can’t Be Friends,” and many more chart-topping songs from 1969-1993.
Lee Oskar’s original compositions includes rich instrumentations featuring Oskar’s signature harmonica and many other outstanding musicians, including those who perform with Oskar regularly as Lee Oskar & Friends: Darian Asplund (Saxophone); Andrew Cloutier (Drums); Denali Williams (Percussion); Dean Schmidt (Bass); Brian Monroney (Guitar); Alex Mortland (Guitar); and Mack Grout (Keys and Piano).
Lee Oskar music
0 comments:
Post a Comment