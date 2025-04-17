King County Council approves Parks Levy renewal, sends to voters for August ballot
Thursday, April 17, 2025
|Rod Dembowski
The levy provides all funding to operate and maintain King County’s regional and local parks, trails and open space system.
The levy, first approved by voters in 2003, has been repeatedly renewed by voters.
The proposal received unanimous support from elected representatives countywide serving on the Regional Policy Committee.
Our county council representative Rod Dembowski, had this to say:
The proposal received unanimous support from elected representatives countywide serving on the Regional Policy Committee.
Our county council representative Rod Dembowski, had this to say:
I have cast 8,480 consecutive, uninterrupted votes as a County Councilmember. Today we passed legislation that I have been working on for many weeks with my colleages at the council and around the region to renew our county’s parks, trails and open space program.
It will be on the August ballot for voters’ consideration. If approved, it will represent the largest investment in our region’s parks, trails, recreation and conservation efforts, ever: $1.45 Billion.
It is one of the top five most important and consequential votes I have cast while serving, because it will create opportunity, build equitable and healthy communities, grow our economy, address climate change, and restore salmon — returning civic and ecological dividends for many, many generations to come.
It’s a true privilege to serve.
0 comments:
Post a Comment