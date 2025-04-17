Fastpitch softball Shorewood vs Meadowdale
Thursday, April 17, 2025
Fastpitch softball
4-16-2025 at Meridian ParkShorewood 8 - Meadowdale 3
Scores
Meadowdale:
- Payton Aldridge,
- Olivia Feistel (4)
- Peyton Fry (catcher)
Shorewood:
- Ellie Van Horn (13 Ks)
- Lillian Perrault (catcher)
Highlights
Meadowdale: Zoey de Mello 1-3 (2B)
- Sam Martens 2-4 (2B, HR)
- Jaeden Sajec 1-3 (2B)
- Olivia Feistel 2-3
- Sophia Billy 2-2
- Maddie Schilperoort 3-3 (2B)
- Grace McLaughlin 3-4
- Lillian Perrault 2-3
- Emma Kellum 3-4 (2B, HR)
