Fastpitch softball Shorewood vs Meadowdale

Thursday, April 17, 2025

Fastpitch softball
4-16-2025 at Meridian Park
Shorewood 8 - Meadowdale 3

Emma Kellum scored a home run
Photo by Chris Stuvek

Pitcher(s) and Catcher(s)

Meadowdale: 
  • Payton Aldridge, 
  • Olivia Feistel (4)
  • Peyton Fry (catcher)
Shorewood: 
  • Ellie Van Horn (13 Ks) 
  • Lillian Perrault (catcher)

Highlights

Meadowdale: Zoey de Mello 1-3 (2B)
  • Sam Martens 2-4 (2B, HR)
  • Jaeden Sajec 1-3 (2B)
  • Olivia Feistel 2-3
  • Sophia Billy 2-2
Shorewood: 
  • Maddie Schilperoort 3-3 (2B)
  • Grace McLaughlin 3-4
  • Lillian Perrault 2-3
  • Emma Kellum 3-4 (2B, HR)
Coach: Paul Jensen


