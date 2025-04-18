Food Drive at Saturday Rally will help local residents

Everyday Activists has added a food drive for Hopelink to its National Day of Action/Protest on Saturday, April 19, 2025.









Anyone wishing to donate can visit The Shoreline Hopelink operates a food store where households experiencing food insecurity can shop for free for the items they need.Anyone wishing to donate can visit the Hopelink page for a list of most-needed food and non-food items, and the sizes they need most (otherwise it can be more headache than help).





Bring donations to the Hands Off Two sign-waving event on Saturday, April 19, from 1-2:30pm at the Intersection of Aurora Ave N and N 205th St.





Drop them off on the grassy area at the SE corner of the intersection. Everyday Activists organizers thank member Myrna L. for inspiring (and organizing) a great way to help take direct action!





