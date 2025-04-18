LFPWD Plant Exchange April to September with Kick-off April 22, 2025
Friday, April 18, 2025
In 2019 we started an annual plant exchange which was a great success. Thank you to the many participants and the variety of their contributions!
Beginning in APRIL and running until SEPTEMBER consider taking part in this exchange as you tend your garden, and divide plants. Come down and peruse the plants at our office near the entrance gate.
Our list of guidelines is short, please continue to:
- Identify your donations as best you can with tags.
- Bring your plants in pots. (We have 1 gallon pots available if you need them)
- Leave as many plants as you take.
- Please don’t bring invasive or noxious weed species*
*Noxious weeds - King County has information and identification guides including this Citizen’s Guide. You may even be interested in using your smartphone to report noxious weeds. Details here.
We currently have a number of the following plants in our yard!
Remaining from last year:
- Coast Black Gooseberry – Ribes divaricatum
- Puget Sound Gumweed – Grindelia integrifolia
- Pacific Crabapple – Malus fusca
- and more!
- Clustered Wild Rose – Rosa pisocarpa
- Salmonberry – Rubus spectabilis
- Tall Oregon Grape – Mahonia aquifolium
- Red Stem Ceanothus – Ceanothus sanguineus
- Henderson’s Checkermallow – Sidalcea hendersonii
Lake Forest Park Water District
4029 NE 178th St
Lake Forest Park, WA 98155
