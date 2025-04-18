LFPWD Plant Exchange April to September with Kick-off April 22, 2025

The Lake Forest Park Water District is all set to celebrate Earth Day with our Plant Exchange Kick-off event which will be at the District yard on Tuesday, April 22, 2025 from 10:00am to 2:00pm

Identify your donations as best you can with tags.

Bring your plants in pots. (We have 1 gallon pots available if you need them)

Leave as many plants as you take.

Please don’t bring invasive or noxious weed species* The community of LFP is legendary for its gardens and generosity, let’s share the wealth here!



*Noxious weeds - King County has



We currently have a number of the following plants in our yard!



In 2019 we started an annual plant exchange which was a great success. Thank you to the many participants and the variety of their contributions!Beginning in APRIL and running until SEPTEMBER consider taking part in this exchange as you tend your garden, and divide plants. Come down and peruse the plants at our office near the entrance gate.Our list of guidelines is short, please continue to: