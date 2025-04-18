LFPWD Plant Exchange April to September with Kick-off April 22, 2025

Friday, April 18, 2025

The Lake Forest Park Water District is all set to celebrate Earth Day with our Plant Exchange Kick-off event which will be at the District yard on Tuesday, April 22, 2025 from 10:00am to 2:00pm

In 2019 we started an annual plant exchange which was a great success. Thank you to the many participants and the variety of their contributions!

Beginning in APRIL and running until SEPTEMBER consider taking part in this exchange as you tend your garden, and divide plants. Come down and peruse the plants at our office near the entrance gate.

Our list of guidelines is short, please continue to:
  • Identify your donations as best you can with tags.
  • Bring your plants in pots. (We have 1 gallon pots available if you need them)
  • Leave as many plants as you take.
  • Please don’t bring invasive or noxious weed species*
The community of LFP is legendary for its gardens and generosity, let’s share the wealth here!

*Noxious weeds - King County has information and identification guides including this Citizen’s Guide. You may even be interested in using your smartphone to report noxious weeds. Details here.

We currently have a number of the following plants in our yard!

Remaining from last year:
Our new 2025 stock

Lake Forest Park Water District
4029 NE 178th St
Lake Forest Park, WA 98155


Posted by DKH at 2:59 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  