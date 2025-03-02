Man dies in tent fire at 135th and Stone

There was heavy fog at the time of the fire.

Seattle police detectives are investigating a death at 135th St and Stone Ave N in north Seattle on Saturday, March 1, 2025.





At 7:12am, patrol officers and Seattle Fire responded to reports of a tent fire with someone inside of it at a makeshift homeless encampment. They located a man inside of a burned tent.





The Seattle Fire Department pronounced him deceased at the scene.





Patrol officers cordoned off the area and detectives with the Arson/Bomb Squad, and the Homicide Unit processed the scene. The King County Medical Examiner took custody of the man’s body.





If anyone has any information, please call 911, or the SPD Non Emergency Line 206-625-5011.





This encampment had been previously cleared, but is now back.







