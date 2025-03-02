Suspect in Aurora homicide arrested within hours by Seattle Police

Photo courtesy Seattle Police On Friday, February 28, 2025 at 5:41pm, Seattle patrol officers responded to reports of a person down in the roadway on North 137th St near Aurora Avenue North. On Friday, February 28, 2025 at 5:41pm, Seattle patrol officers responded to reports of a person down in the roadway on North 137th St near Aurora Avenue North.





Police located an unresponsive 31-year-old man suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was treated by the Seattle Fire Department and transported to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.





Despite all life-saving efforts, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at HMC.





Police determined that the victim was engaged in an altercation with the suspect before he was run over by the suspect’s vehicle.





The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.





Patrol cordoned off the area, and detectives with the Homicide and Crime Scene Investigation Units processed the scene.





That evening at about 11:45pm, Seattle patrol officers located the 35-year-old suspect asleep inside of his vehicle in the 9500 block of Ashworth Ave N.

Police established a tactical plan and negotiated his surrender. He was arrested without incident.

The suspect was transported to Seattle Police Headquarters, and later booked into King County Jail for Investigation of Homicide.





If anyone has any information, please call 911 or the Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000. You can remain anonymous.







