Correction to previous article
Sunday, March 2, 2025
|Frank Lumber The Door Store
In fact, Sims has sold his business to long-time employees.
The previous article also claimed Sims had opposed pedestrian safety projects over concerns they would harm Frank Lumber’s business. Sims and the current owners of Frank Lumber dispute this claim and said they support traffic safety measures, and disagree that road diets will make the North City neighborhood safer.
The article has been updated. Our apologies to Mr. Sims
--Editor Diane Hettrick
