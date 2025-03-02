Correction to previous article

Frank Lumber The Door Store A previously published article ( A previously published article ( Shoreline receives $2.3 million for road diet on 175th opposed by businesses ) incorrectly named former owner of Frank Lumber and the Door Store John Sims as one of the business owners in opposition to the City's plan for 15th NE.





In fact, Sims has sold his business to long-time employees.





The previous article also claimed Sims had opposed pedestrian safety projects over concerns they would harm Frank Lumber’s business. Sims and the current owners of Frank Lumber dispute this claim and said they support traffic safety measures, and disagree that road diets will make the North City neighborhood safer.





The article has been updated. Our apologies to Mr. Sims





--Editor Diane Hettrick







