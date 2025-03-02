Eat a Sub: Help Seattle Children's Hospital - Jersey Mike’s Celebrates 15th Annual “Month of Giving”



Seattle Children's Hospital is joining forces with 50 Jersey Mike’s Subs locations in the Seattle area for the 15th Annual March “Month of Giving” campaign to support local charities. Seattle Children's Hospital is joining forces with 50 Jersey Mike’s Subs locations in the Seattle area for the 15th Annual March “Month of Giving” campaign to support local charities.





During the month of March, customers will have the option to round up their purchase to the nearest dollar or donate $1, $3, or $5 when placing their order.





The Month of Giving campaign culminates in Jersey Mike’s “Day of Giving” on Wednesday, March 26, 2025 when local Jersey Mike’s restaurants will give 100 percent of the day’s sales – not just profit – to Seattle Children's Hospital.





Jersey Mike's in Shoreline is located in Aurora Village in the strip mall between Costco and Home Depot, behind the Costco gas pumps on N 200th St.





Jersey Mike's location in Aurora Village

This March, Jersey Mike’s hopes to exceed last year’s record-breaking national fundraising total of $25 million to help local charities striving to fulfill their missions and make a difference. This March, Jersey Mike’s hopes to exceed last year’s record-breaking national fundraising total of $25 million to help local charities striving to fulfill their missions and make a difference.





“I would like to extend a personal invitation to you and your family to visit Jersey Mike’s Subs throughout the month of March, and especially on Day of Giving when 100 percent of sales goes to help a great local cause,” said Peter Cancro, Jersey Mike’s founder and CEO, who started the company when he was only 17 years old.





Since Month of Giving began in 2011, Jersey Mike’s has raised more than $113 million nationwide for local charities.







