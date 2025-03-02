Kid at Heart days at Woodland Park Zoo with tickets sold at child admission price
Sunday, March 2, 2025
Enjoy all the wonder of wild animals and wild places throughout our 92-acre urban oasis.
All tickets (up to 5000 per day) sold on the designated Sundays and Mondays will be sold at child admission pricing.
($17.95 on Sunday and $14.95 on Monday).
Upcoming Kid at Heart Dates:
- March 2, 3, 9, 10, 2025
- October 5, 6, 12, 13, 2025
- November 2 and 3, 2025
- December 7 and 8, 2025
Restrictions: Cannot be used with any other discount or special offer. Valid only for the date and time selected. If Kid at Heart tickets are sold out, tickets may still be purchased for that date at full price. Kid at Heart tickets are non-refundable.
The Woodland Park Zoo is located in north Seattle.
- West Entrance 5500 Phinney Ave N, Seattle WA 98103
- South Entrance 750 N 50th Street, Seattle WA 98103
