Shoreline receives $2.3 million for road diet on 175th opposed by businesses

By Oliver Moffat

Shoreline received $2.3 million for a road diet on NE 175th, but the city scrapped a road diet in 2018 after businesses complained



A map from the WSDOT website shows the locations of 10 years of fatal and serious injury crashes along NE 175th St

hit record highs. Last year, pedestrian, fatal, and serious injury crashes in Shoreline





Proposed safety improvements for 175th and 10th the city cancelled in 2018. A fatal collision occurred at the intersection in 2020

road diets or re-channelizations) reduce crashes, save lives and are relatively inexpensive to complete. Studies have shown safety projects like this (sometimes calledor re-channelizations) reduce crashes, save lives and are relatively inexpensive to complete.





A nearby road diet in 2003 on 15th Ave NE between 150th and 175thin slower speeds, decreased traffic volumes, fewer crashes, and a 30.9% drop in the number of injury collisions.

But in 2019 the city quietlythe NE 175th Street road diet plan, saying only that a “ combination of factors ” led to the decision.

And traffic engineers found that the road diet would make the street safer for drivers, especially while making left turns at 8th and 10th.





The city council and planning commission again directed the city to build bike lanes on 175th in theof the recently adopted Comprehensive Plan.

Adopting the ordinance has allowed the city to receive grants in 2019 , and

According to the 2018 technical analysis , although the road diet could add travel time for drivers on 175th, those delays would not have exceeded the city’s congestion maximums defined in the 2011and the 2022

John Sims, owner of Frank Lumber, haspedestrian safety projects in North City forover concerns road diets and sidewalks will harm his business.

A city spokesperson said work on the project hasn’t started yet and before spending grant funds, they will conduct a preliminary study to assess traffic delays and congestion impacts and may return the funding and explore other options.





Will the same “combination of factors” lead the city to return the $2.3 million grant this time?





