Philharmonia concert Sunday features soprano Virginia Elizondo

Saturday, February 1, 2025

Virginia Elizondo
Philharmonia Northwest's upcoming concert, "American Boulangerie" on February 2, 2025 at 2pm, at the Shorecrest Performing Arts Center features guest artist and soprano Virginia Elizondo. 

Described as a “young, blooming, dramatic soprano,” Virginia is known for her performances with Italy's Trentino Music Festival, Mexico's International Summer Opera Festival of Morelia, and Seattle Opera. 

She makes her Philharmonia Northwest debut this Sunday as soloist on Samuel Barber’s swooning Knoxville Summer of 1915.

CONCERT INFO

Sunday, February 2, 2025 at 2pm

Shorecrest Performing Arts Center
15343 25th Ave NE
Shoreline, WA 98155

PROGRAM
  • R. Nathaniel Dett, arr. James Ray – Cinnamon Grove
  • Samuel Barber – Knoxville Summer of 1915, Op. 24
  • Mary Howe – Sand & Stars
  • Aaron Copland – Appalachian Spring (Complete Ballet Version)
Tickets: 
  • $30 Adult, 
  • $20 Senior/Student,
  • $10 Child under 18

