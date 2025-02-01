Philharmonia concert Sunday features soprano Virginia Elizondo
Saturday, February 1, 2025
|Virginia Elizondo
Described as a “young, blooming, dramatic soprano,” Virginia is known for her performances with Italy's Trentino Music Festival, Mexico's International Summer Opera Festival of Morelia, and Seattle Opera.
She makes her Philharmonia Northwest debut this Sunday as soloist on Samuel Barber’s swooning Knoxville Summer of 1915.
CONCERT INFO
Sunday, February 2, 2025 at 2pm
Shorecrest Performing Arts Center
15343 25th Ave NE
Shoreline, WA 98155
PROGRAM
PROGRAM
- R. Nathaniel Dett, arr. James Ray – Cinnamon Grove
- Samuel Barber – Knoxville Summer of 1915, Op. 24
- Mary Howe – Sand & Stars
- Aaron Copland – Appalachian Spring (Complete Ballet Version)
- $30 Adult,
- $20 Senior/Student,
- $10 Child under 18
