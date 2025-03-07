Judge freezes company bank accounts in lawsuit over “probates for profit” scheme at AG Brown’s request

Friday, March 7, 2025

In a consumer protection lawsuit filed in King County Superior Court, the Attorney General’s office asserts that seven Washingtonians and their five companies manipulated the probate system to gain control over hundreds of deceased strangers’ estates. 

They walked away with millions of dollars that should have gone to heirs. 

The complaint asserts that the defendants violated Washington’s Consumer Protection Act as well as state probate, estate and escrow laws.

“Probate is a solemn legal process that ensures heirs receive their share of an estate after a loved one dies,” said Nick Brown, Washington State Attorney General.
“These defendants exploited loopholes, and our consumer protection team will hold them accountable for the harms caused to multiple families.”

At the Attorney General’s request, a judge froze dozens of the defendant’s bank accounts to prevent additional losses.

