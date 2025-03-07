35 felony charges, including numerous residential burglaries, filed against Lake Stevens man

Medina

Sammamish

Seattle’s Ballard neighborhood

Seattle’s Fremont neighborhood

Seattle’s Whittier Heights neighborhood (between Ballard and Crown Hill)

North Seattle near the Broadview neighborhood (and near the Highlands in Shoreline)

From the charging documents in the official Superior Court file:In the present case, the defendant is alleged to have committed a series of 8 burglaries of victim’s homes or businesses ranging from November 2024 to February 2025. In several of the burglaries he is alleged to have stolen cars, which he proceeds to drive during the commission of more burglaries. One of these burglaries also involved the theft of a gun safe containing 11 firearms (9 assault rifles and two handguns), despite the defendant not being permitted to own or possess firearms.As of this writing defendant remains in the King County Jail on $250,000 bail, the amount set by the first appearance Court.The charging documents list the defendant’s history since 2017 — but a very limited number of those went to the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. There was one previous case with sufficient evidence: a 2020 case that led to four felony convictions in June 2021.Defendants are innocent until proven guilty in court.