Chat with Cindy: Town halls with Rep. Cindy Ryu in March

Friday, March 7, 2025


You're Invited: Upcoming Chat with Cindy Events!

Join me for two special Chat with Cindy events this March featuring local leaders to discuss key community issues. I'm also hosting a virtual town hall! This is a great opportunity to ask questions, share your thoughts, and stay informed!

Saturday, March 15
2:00 - 3:00 PM
Mountlake Terrace Library 23300 58th Ave W, Mountlake Terrace

Meet Mountlake Terrace Mayor Kyoko Matsumoto Wright for a conversation on local and state issues.

Saturday, March 22
1:00 - 2:00 PM
Lynnwood Library 19200 44th Ave W, Lynnwood

Chat with Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell about what’s happening in your community.

Tuesday, March 25 – Virtual Town Hall
6:00 - 7:00 PM
Virtual - stay tuned to register ahead of time!


