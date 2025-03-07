Chat with Cindy: Town halls with Rep. Cindy Ryu in March



You're Invited: Upcoming Chat with Cindy Events!

Join me for two special Chat with Cindy events this March featuring local leaders to discuss key community issues. I'm also hosting a virtual town hall! This is a great opportunity to ask questions, share your thoughts, and stay informed!2:00 - 3:00 PMMeet Mountlake Terrace Mayor Kyoko Matsumoto Wright for a conversation on local and state issues.1:00 - 2:00 PMChat with Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell about what’s happening in your community.6:00 - 7:00 PMVirtual - stay tuned to register ahead of time!