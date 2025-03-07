Chat with Cindy: Town halls with Rep. Cindy Ryu in March
Friday, March 7, 2025
Join me for two special Chat with Cindy events this March featuring local leaders to discuss key community issues. I'm also hosting a virtual town hall! This is a great opportunity to ask questions, share your thoughts, and stay informed!
Saturday, March 15
2:00 - 3:00 PM
Mountlake Terrace Library 23300 58th Ave W, Mountlake Terrace
Meet Mountlake Terrace Mayor Kyoko Matsumoto Wright for a conversation on local and state issues.
Saturday, March 22
1:00 - 2:00 PM
Lynnwood Library 19200 44th Ave W, Lynnwood
Chat with Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell about what’s happening in your community.
Tuesday, March 25 – Virtual Town Hall
6:00 - 7:00 PM
Virtual - stay tuned to register ahead of time!
