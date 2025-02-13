Work parties in Shoreline parks this weekend
Thursday, February 13, 2025
The Green Shoreline Partnership is the combined effort of the City, local non-profits, businesses, and thousands of community volunteers working together to restore forested parks and natural areas in Shoreline.
We hold weekly work parties at different parks across the City.
This weekend:
This weekend:
Saturday, February 15th
- Richmond Beach Library Community Park (see attached flyer), 10am – 12pm
- Richmond Beach Saltwater Park, 10am – 12:30pm
- Hamlin Park, 10am – 1pm
- Shoreline Park, 10am – 12pm
- Twin Ponds Park, 9am – 12pm
0 comments:
Post a Comment