Join 32nd District Rep. Cindy Ryu and Mayor Kyoko Matsumoto Wright on March 15, 2025 from 2-3pm at the Mountlake Terrace Library 23300 58th Ave W, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043





This is your chance to share your thoughts, ask questions, and discuss issues that matter most to our community.





Thank you for staying engaged and informed. Your voice is essential as we work to build a stronger, more connected Washington.





--Rep. Cindy Ryu