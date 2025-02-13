Statement from Shoreline Fire Chief Matt Cowan on Overwhelming Voter Approval of Proposition 1 – a Regional Fire Authority

Thursday, February 13, 2025


Statement from Shoreline Fire Chief Matt Cowan on Overwhelming Voter Approval of Proposition 1 – a Regional Fire Authority

Over 66% Vote Yes on the Measure

Thank You for Supporting the Future of Shoreline Fire. Today, we celebrate a major step forward for our communities. With the passage of the Regional Fire Authority, we are ensuring the long-term stability and effectiveness of Shoreline Fire’s emergency services for Shoreline, Kenmore, and Lake Forest Park.

This decision reflects our communities’ shared commitment to public safety, preparedness, and service excellence.

I want to express my deepest gratitude to everyone who engaged in this process—those who asked questions, attended meetings, and voted. Your support strengthens our ability to serve you and protect our residents when it matters most.

In the coming months, we will continue working to implement this plan with transparency and responsibility, always keeping the needs of our community at the forefront.

Thank you for placing your trust in Shoreline Fire, we are honored to serve.

Chief Matt Cowan
Shoreline Fire Department

For more information about the Regional Fire Authority please visit our webpage 


Posted by DKH at 10:23 PM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  