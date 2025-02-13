

Statement from Shoreline Fire Chief Matt Cowan on Overwhelming Voter Approval of Proposition 1 – a Regional Fire Authority





Over 66% Vote Yes on the Measure





This decision reflects our communities’ shared commitment to public safety, preparedness, and service excellence.





I want to express my deepest gratitude to everyone who engaged in this process—those who asked questions, attended meetings, and voted. Your support strengthens our ability to serve you and protect our residents when it matters most.





In the coming months, we will continue working to implement this plan with transparency and responsibility, always keeping the needs of our community at the forefront.





Thank you for placing your trust in Shoreline Fire, we are honored to serve.





Chief Matt Cowan

Shoreline Fire Department









For more information about the Regional Fire Authority please visit our webpage



