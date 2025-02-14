Jobs: WSDOT IT Support Technician 2

Friday, February 14, 2025

WSDOT
IT Support Technician 2 Shoreline, WA – Headquarters
$4,198 – $5,638 Monthly

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Technology Services Division (TSD) is currently seeking to fill two non-permanent IT Support Technician 2 positions in Shoreline, WA. 

These positions are experienced paraprofessionals, who will serve Northwest Region (NWR) and Urban Mobility and Access Management (UMAM) in support of IT assets. In these roles, you will perform a variety of routine technical IT tasks related to the onboarding and offboarding of IT assets, including inventory and disposal. 

These positions ensure the agency can accomplish its mission of providing safe, reliable, and cost-effective transportation options to improve communities and economic vitality for people and businesses by supporting the high-profile transportation infrastructure projects of the NWR and UMAM.

Job description and application


