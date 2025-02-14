Provide your input on Shoreline's Street Tree List update

Street trees and power lines

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

Join us for an open house on street trees Join us for an open house on street trees





Before Shoreline became a city, many trees were planted next to streets and sidewalks that grew too tall for the power lines overhead. Many were also planted in spaces between the sidewalk and street too small for their species maximum size at maturity resulting in damage to the sidewalks and street around them.



To make sure that we’re planting the right trees in the right places, we rely on our Street Tree List.





This list groups trees by characteristics, and allows us to select trees for planting in appropriate locations.









The list only applies to public street trees, not trees on private property. The latest Street Tree List was last approved by the Tree Board in 2019.

Provide your input



We are in the process of updating the list and would like to hear your suggestions! Join us for an open house at Shoreline City Hall on February 19, 2025 at 6pm to provide your thoughts. We will also host an



We are in the process of updating the list and would like to hear your suggestions! Join us for an open house at Shoreline City Hall on February 19, 2025 at 6pm to provide your thoughts. We will also host an online open house for anyone unable to join us between February 19 and March 5.

More information



We will provide project updates and a link to the online open house on the



We will provide project updates and a link to the online open house on the project webpage







Questions? Contact Kevin Hickenbottom, Urban Forestry Supervisor at khickenbottom@shorelinewa.gov or 206-801-2615

Wednesday, Feb. 19, 6:00 - 8:00pmShoreline City Hall Council ChamberWhen the City plants new trees near streets and sidewalks, we need to think about how the growing tree will impact sidewalks, utilities, and the roadway.