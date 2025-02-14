Jo-Ann Fabrics store in Shoreline closing

Friday, February 14, 2025

Jo-Ann Fabrics in Shoreline will close
Photo by Steven H. Robinson


After a bankruptcy filing failed to resolve the financial issues at the national chain of Jo-Ann Fabrics, they have filed for a second bankruptcy and are shuttering 500 of their 800 stores nationwide.

That includes the store in Shoreline at 15236 Aurora Ave N in Parkwood Plaza.

The store has been the "go-to" place for crafters, quilters, and sewers for decades.



