What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline? February 5 - 11





LEGO® Block Party



Wednesday, February 5, 2025



2:30 PM - 4:00 PM



Shoreline Library



Build together at an unstructured, creative play open-house. Stay for the entire session or pop in for a few minutes. We supply the bricks, you supply the imagination! Sponsored by the Friends of the Shoreline Library. Registration not required.







DIY Valentine’s Day Cards at the Richmond Beach Library



Wednesday, February 5, 2025



3:00 PM - 5:00 PM



Richmond Beach Library



Make Valentine's Day cards for friends & family! Create cards using paper, ribbon, rubber stamps, stickers and other items, while supplies last. All ages welcome. Registration not required. Sponsored by the Friends of the Richmond Beach Library.







Game On! at Shoreline Library



Wednesday, February 5, 2025



3:30 PM - 5:30 PM



Shoreline Library



Play video games on Nintendo Switch! We've got Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Mario Kart 8 and more. Plus, we'll have an assortment of board games available too! Snacks provided by Friends of Shoreline Library. Don't miss out! Grades 6-12. Registration not required.







Tutors at Shoreline Library (Study Zone)



Wednesday, February 5, 2025



5:00 PM - 7:00 PM



Shoreline Library



Volunteer tutors provide homework help for grades K-12. They can also give language support for homework or translation in many languages. Students may drop in any time during Tutor hours. Look for volunteers wearing the Tutor t-shirt.







Pajama Story Time at Shoreline Library



Wednesday, February 5, 2025



6:30 PM - 7:00 PM



Shoreline Library



Enjoy stories, music, movement and rhymes. Help develop your child’s early literacy skills. Registration not required.







Richmond Beach Library Book Group



Wednesday, February 5, 2025



6:30 PM - 7:30 PM



Richmond Beach Library



Persepolis by Marjane Satrapi New members always welcome. Registration not required.







Toddler Story Time at Richmond Beach Library



Thursday, February 6, 2025



10:15 AM - 10:45 AM



Richmond Beach Library



Enjoy stories, music, movement and rhymes that develop your toddler's early literacy skills. Ages 18 to 36 months with adult. Registration not required.







Drop-In Technical Assistance



Thursday, February 6, 2025



10:30 AM - 11:30 AM



Shoreline Library



Have computer, mobile device or software questions? A staff member can provide basic level one-on-one assistance on tasks such as navigating a tablet, learning to download free eBooks and connecting through email. You may bring your own device, but library staff cannot provide hands-on or hardware assistance. Registration not required.







Preschool Story Time at Richmond Beach Library



Thursday, February 6, 2025



11:00 AM - 11:30 AM



Richmond Beach Library



Enjoy stories, music, movement and rhymes that develop your preschooler’s early literacy skills. Ages 3 to 5 with adult. Registration not required.







Free Tax Help by AARP Tax-Aide Foundation



Thursday, February 6, 2025



11:00 AM - 2:30 PM



Shoreline Library



Free individualized tax preparation assistance provided by trained AARP volunteers. All returns within the IRS/Tax-Aide scope prepared while you wait. No age or income limits. Drop-in service. Registration not required. Last walk-in accepted at 2:30pm.







Working Families Tax Credit Application Assistance



Thursday, February 6, 2025



1:00 PM - 5:00 PM



Shoreline Library



Appointments preferred. Please call Quynh-Anh at 360.628.3049. Leave a message with your contact information. Walk-ins welcome if time permits.

Receive one-on-one assistance with the Working Families Tax Credit application. The Working Families Tax Credit will provide payments up to $1,290 to individuals and families who meet certain requirements. To determine your eligibility, please visit wftc.wa.gov . Appointments preferred. Please call Quynh-Anh at 360.628.3049. Leave a message with your contact information. Walk-ins welcome if time permits.





Talk Time Class at Richmond Beach Library



Friday, February 7, 2025



10:00 AM - 12:00 PM



Richmond Beach Library



Practice speaking with other English language learners. Learn about American culture and meet people from around the world. Registration not required.







Work party at Twin Ponds



Saturday, February 8, 2025



9:30 AM - 12:30 PM



Buds are swelling and Song Birds are beginning to sing their courting songs. We will be on site to support the wildlife habitat. We welcome you to join us and appreciate your support! We meet on the far NW side of the park, along 155th street, west of the parking lot. All that is needed is a pair of gloves and a water bottle. We appreciate your sharing this post with others.



~ Many Hands Make Light Work ~







Saturday Family Story Time



Saturday, February 8, 2025



11:00 AM - 11:30 AM



Shoreline Library



Enjoy stories, music, movement and rhymes! Help develop your child’s early literacy skills. Registration not required.







Will Taylor Kid-Lit Author Event



Saturday, February 8, 2025



2:00 PM - 3:00 PM



If you happen to know a young Wicked fan, come check out our event with celebrated kid-lit author, Will Taylor, to celebrate the release of book 2 in his series, School for Wicked Witches. Spread the word and bring friends! We'd love to see a crowd of kids in the shop for this event!







Chess Club for Kids and Teens



Sunday, February 9, 2025



1:00 PM - 3:00 PM



Shoreline Library



Play chess and have fun! All skill levels are welcome and all materials provided. Sponsored by the Friends of the Shoreline Library. Ages 6 and older, tweens and teens. Ages 6 and 7 with adult.



lfield@kcls.org or 206.362.7550.

We are looking for volunteers for our Chess Club! If you know how to play chess and are interested in volunteering, contact Laurie at the Shoreline Library,or 206.362.7550.

Registration not required.







Baby Story Time



Monday, February 10, 2025



10:00 AM - 10:45 AM



Shoreline Library



Share bouncy rhymes, familiar songs and a book for babies. Stay for a short play and social time for children and caregivers. Newborn to 24 months with adult. Registration not required.







Toddler Story Time



Monday, February 10, 2025



11:00 AM - 12:00 PM



Shoreline Library



Enjoy rhymes, songs and short stories, just right for busy toddlers! Up to 30 minutes of play time follows. Ages 2 to 3 with adult. Registration not required.







Free Tax Help by AARP Tax-Aide Foundation



Tuesday, February 11, 2025



3:00 PM - 6:15 PM



Shoreline Library



Free individualized tax preparation assistance provided by trained AARP volunteers. All returns within the IRS/Tax-Aide scope prepared while you wait. No age or income limits. Drop-in service. Registration not required. Last walk-in accepted at 6:15pm.







Reading Buddies at the Shoreline Library (Study Zone)



Tuesday, February 11, 2025



4:00 PM - 6:00 PM



Shoreline Library



Volunteers help students practice reading out loud. Two students are paired by reading level with each volunteer. Book selection focuses on readers in grades K-8 and English language learners in grades K-12. Reading Buddies share eBooks on an iPad. Books selection changes every two weeks.



Look for volunteers wearing the green Reading Buddies t-shirt. Add your name to the sign-up sheet for a 30-minute spot at your reading level.







Tutors at Shoreline Library (Study Zone)



Tuesday, February 11, 2025



5:00 PM 7:00 PM



Shoreline Library



Volunteer tutors provide homework help for grades K-12. They can also give language support for homework or translation in many languages. Students may drop in any time during Tutor hours. Look for volunteers wearing the Tutor t-shirt.







Basic Bicycle Maintenance at the Shoreline Tool Library



Tuesday, February 11, 2025



6:00 PM - 8:00 PM



Work with a bike shack volunteer to learn how to tune up your bicycle! Spend an evening at the Shoreline Tool Library learning the basics of maintaining your bike. Bring your own bike and learn from hands-on experience by addressing your specific needs, such as gear, brake, and bearing adjustments, wheel truing and bike fit. You’ll also gain a better understanding of common noises and their causes and solutions. All in service to making your ride experience better and helping your bike last longer.







