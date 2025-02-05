What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline? February 5 - 11
Wednesday, February 5, 2025
What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline?
February 5 - 11
This week is packed with exciting community events for all ages, from creative crafting sessions and interactive story times to hands-on workshops and game nights.
Whether you're in the mood to build with LEGO® bricks, design your own Valentine's Day cards, dive into a book club discussion, or fine-tune your bicycle maintenance skills, there's something for everyone.
Plus, don't miss opportunities for free tax help, English conversation practice, and even a special visit from a celebrated children's book author. Check out the full lineup and make plans to join the fun!
For more details and upcoming events visit https://www.destinationshoreline.com/calendar.
LEGO® Block Party
Wednesday, February 5, 2025
2:30 PM - 4:00 PM
Shoreline Library
Build together at an unstructured, creative play open-house. Stay for the entire session or pop in for a few minutes. We supply the bricks, you supply the imagination! Sponsored by the Friends of the Shoreline Library. Registration not required.
DIY Valentine’s Day Cards at the Richmond Beach Library
Wednesday, February 5, 2025
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Richmond Beach Library
Make Valentine's Day cards for friends & family! Create cards using paper, ribbon, rubber stamps, stickers and other items, while supplies last. All ages welcome. Registration not required. Sponsored by the Friends of the Richmond Beach Library.
Game On! at Shoreline Library
Wednesday, February 5, 2025
3:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Shoreline Library
Play video games on Nintendo Switch! We've got Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Mario Kart 8 and more. Plus, we'll have an assortment of board games available too! Snacks provided by Friends of Shoreline Library. Don't miss out! Grades 6-12. Registration not required.
Tutors at Shoreline Library (Study Zone)
Wednesday, February 5, 2025
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Shoreline Library
Volunteer tutors provide homework help for grades K-12. They can also give language support for homework or translation in many languages. Students may drop in any time during Tutor hours. Look for volunteers wearing the Tutor t-shirt.
Pajama Story Time at Shoreline Library
Wednesday, February 5, 2025
6:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Shoreline Library
Enjoy stories, music, movement and rhymes. Help develop your child’s early literacy skills. Registration not required.
Richmond Beach Library Book Group
Wednesday, February 5, 2025
6:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Richmond Beach Library
Persepolis by Marjane Satrapi New members always welcome. Registration not required.
Toddler Story Time at Richmond Beach Library
Thursday, February 6, 2025
10:15 AM - 10:45 AM
Richmond Beach Library
Enjoy stories, music, movement and rhymes that develop your toddler's early literacy skills. Ages 18 to 36 months with adult. Registration not required.
Drop-In Technical Assistance
Thursday, February 6, 2025
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Shoreline Library
Have computer, mobile device or software questions? A staff member can provide basic level one-on-one assistance on tasks such as navigating a tablet, learning to download free eBooks and connecting through email. You may bring your own device, but library staff cannot provide hands-on or hardware assistance. Registration not required.
Preschool Story Time at Richmond Beach Library
Thursday, February 6, 2025
11:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Richmond Beach Library
Enjoy stories, music, movement and rhymes that develop your preschooler’s early literacy skills. Ages 3 to 5 with adult. Registration not required.
Free Tax Help by AARP Tax-Aide Foundation
Thursday, February 6, 2025
11:00 AM - 2:30 PM
Shoreline Library
Free individualized tax preparation assistance provided by trained AARP volunteers. All returns within the IRS/Tax-Aide scope prepared while you wait. No age or income limits. Drop-in service. Registration not required. Last walk-in accepted at 2:30pm.
Working Families Tax Credit Application Assistance
Thursday, February 6, 2025
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Shoreline Library
Receive one-on-one assistance with the Working Families Tax Credit application. The Working Families Tax Credit will provide payments up to $1,290 to individuals and families who meet certain requirements. To determine your eligibility, please visit wftc.wa.gov. Appointments preferred. Please call Quynh-Anh at 360.628.3049. Leave a message with your contact information. Walk-ins welcome if time permits.
Talk Time Class at Richmond Beach Library
Friday, February 7, 2025
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Richmond Beach Library
Practice speaking with other English language learners. Learn about American culture and meet people from around the world. Registration not required.
Work party at Twin Ponds
Saturday, February 8, 2025
9:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Twin Ponds Park
Buds are swelling and Song Birds are beginning to sing their courting songs. We will be on site to support the wildlife habitat. We welcome you to join us and appreciate your support! We meet on the far NW side of the park, along 155th street, west of the parking lot. All that is needed is a pair of gloves and a water bottle. We appreciate your sharing this post with others.
~ Many Hands Make Light Work ~
Saturday Family Story Time
Saturday, February 8, 2025
11:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Shoreline Library
Enjoy stories, music, movement and rhymes! Help develop your child’s early literacy skills. Registration not required.
Will Taylor Kid-Lit Author Event
Saturday, February 8, 2025
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Ridgecrest Books
If you happen to know a young Wicked fan, come check out our event with celebrated kid-lit author, Will Taylor, to celebrate the release of book 2 in his series, School for Wicked Witches. Spread the word and bring friends! We'd love to see a crowd of kids in the shop for this event!
Chess Club for Kids and Teens
Sunday, February 9, 2025
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Shoreline Library
Play chess and have fun! All skill levels are welcome and all materials provided. Sponsored by the Friends of the Shoreline Library. Ages 6 and older, tweens and teens. Ages 6 and 7 with adult.
We are looking for volunteers for our Chess Club! If you know how to play chess and are interested in volunteering, contact Laurie at the Shoreline Library, lfield@kcls.org or 206.362.7550.
Registration not required.
Baby Story Time
Monday, February 10, 2025
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Shoreline Library
Share bouncy rhymes, familiar songs and a book for babies. Stay for a short play and social time for children and caregivers. Newborn to 24 months with adult. Registration not required.
Toddler Story Time
Monday, February 10, 2025
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Shoreline Library
Enjoy rhymes, songs and short stories, just right for busy toddlers! Up to 30 minutes of play time follows. Ages 2 to 3 with adult. Registration not required.
Free Tax Help by AARP Tax-Aide Foundation
Tuesday, February 11, 2025
3:00 PM - 6:15 PM
Shoreline Library
Free individualized tax preparation assistance provided by trained AARP volunteers. All returns within the IRS/Tax-Aide scope prepared while you wait. No age or income limits. Drop-in service. Registration not required. Last walk-in accepted at 6:15pm.
Reading Buddies at the Shoreline Library (Study Zone)
Tuesday, February 11, 2025
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Shoreline Library
Volunteers help students practice reading out loud. Two students are paired by reading level with each volunteer. Book selection focuses on readers in grades K-8 and English language learners in grades K-12. Reading Buddies share eBooks on an iPad. Books selection changes every two weeks.
Look for volunteers wearing the green Reading Buddies t-shirt. Add your name to the sign-up sheet for a 30-minute spot at your reading level.
Tutors at Shoreline Library (Study Zone)
Tuesday, February 11, 2025
5:00 PM 7:00 PM
Shoreline Library
Volunteer tutors provide homework help for grades K-12. They can also give language support for homework or translation in many languages. Students may drop in any time during Tutor hours. Look for volunteers wearing the Tutor t-shirt.
Basic Bicycle Maintenance at the Shoreline Tool Library
Tuesday, February 11, 2025
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Shoreline Tool Library
Work with a bike shack volunteer to learn how to tune up your bicycle! Spend an evening at the Shoreline Tool Library learning the basics of maintaining your bike. Bring your own bike and learn from hands-on experience by addressing your specific needs, such as gear, brake, and bearing adjustments, wheel truing and bike fit. You’ll also gain a better understanding of common noises and their causes and solutions. All in service to making your ride experience better and helping your bike last longer.
For more information and more upcoming events, visit the Shoreline events calendar on https://www.
destinationshoreline.com/ calendar
To have your event included please email DestinationShoreline@
gmail.com.
For more information and more upcoming events, visit the Shoreline events calendar on https://www.
To have your event included please email DestinationShoreline@
