Ching Community Garden: design workshop rescheduled; tool sharpening and pruning workshop coming soon

You’re Invited to the Design Review Session, February 10, 6:30pm









The Design Review session will be held on February 10, 2025 at 6:30pm at Shoreline Community College in the Small Dining Room #9208 in the Student Union Building. ( 16101 Greenwood Ave N. Parking in the South Visitor Lot.)The Ching Leadership Team and Jones & Jones Architects are excited to share the designs and would love your comments. Based on feedback from this session, Jones & Jones will then prepare the final design.Once the final design is approved, the plan will be tackled in phases as funding becomes available, through a capital campaign drive, donations, and future grant awards. Your generous donations to Ching Community Garden to support the ongoing work are very much appreciated.





To donate, click on the link



Diggin' Shoreline will hold its Annual Tool Sharpening and Tree Pruning Workshop at the Ching Community Garden after the site has been inspected and it is safe for the public. To receive regular updates on the Ching Community Garden project as well as a meeting reminder, please add your email address to the contact form on the Diggin Shoreline homepage





Pruning demonstrations will be done on larger, older fruit trees, like those that may be in your landscape.









Learn how to identify diseases, too. Tool sharpening stations and instruction will also be part of the workshop. Watch for details in the Shoreline Area News in the coming weeks.

Londa Jacques
on behalf of the Ching Community Garden Leadership Team and Diggin' Shoreline
email: info@digginshoreline.org
website: www.digginshoreline.org
Text messages: 206-437-9118

