Bothell has enough snow to plow

Wednesday, February 5, 2025

Photo courtesy City of Bothell

The Big Leplowski, Plowy McPlowface, and SnowBeGone Kenobi sightings have been pouring in as crews continue to clear roads!

A winter weather advisory is in effect through Thursday, February 6 at 10am with more snow possible. As conditions change, stay home if you can. 

If you need to go out, please use caution, reduce speeds, increase following distance, and allow for extra stopping time.
 
Use caution, reduce speed, increase following distance, and allow for extra stopping time as conditions change. 


