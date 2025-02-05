Letter to the Editor: Rent Stabilization bill will help renters stay in their homes

To the Editor:





Washington is facing an eviction crisis. The simple fact is, rent is becoming too expensive.





In our current residence, my two-time cancer surviving wife and I have had 4 rent increases in less than 2 years. My work at a before and after school program for elementary students is important, but the money it makes me isn't enough that I don't have to worry about rent each month.





Our situation is not unique. Washington renters need relief.





HB 1217/SB 5222 is a “rent stabilization” bill. This bill sets standards for the amount that a landlord can raise rent on a tenant, protecting tenants from predatory fees and rent gouging. If passed, this bill will help millions of renter households stay in their homes and provide stability and predictability for renters and landlords alike.





This bill won’t solve all the problems with our housing crisis, but it’s a crucial step in the right direction that will bring relief to renters all across the state.





I sincerely hope that Representative Lauren Davis, Representative Cindy Ryu, and Senator Jesse Salomon will support HB 1217 and SB 5222. We can’t afford to delay.





Alan Charnley

Shoreline WA







