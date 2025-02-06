Community Forum with Congresswoman Jayapal February 18, 2025 in Seattle

Thursday, February 6, 2025


Community Forum with Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal U.S. Representative (WA-07) Coming Together, Building Resilience, & Uniting for Change

Tuesday, February 18, 2025 from 6:00-7:30pm, doors open at 5:30pm
Town Hall Seattle, 1119 8th Ave, Seattle WA 98101

This is an opportunity to hear directly what I’m doing to fight back in Congress, learn from other local leaders in a panel discussion on where we go from here and get answers to your biggest questions. 

Join us to gather in community and chart our path forward under this new administration.

RSVP here

Be sure to arrive early to visit various booths from community partners on the front lines serving our district.

Space is limited and registration is required.


