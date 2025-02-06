Community Forum with Congresswoman Jayapal February 18, 2025 in Seattle



Community Forum with Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal U.S. Representative (WA-07) Coming Together, Building Resilience, & Uniting for Change Community Forum with Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal U.S. Representative (WA-07) Coming Together, Building Resilience, & Uniting for Change



Tuesday, February 18, 2025 from 6:00-7:30pm, doors open at 5:30pm

Town Hall Seattle, Tuesday, February 18, 2025 from 6:00-7:30pm, doors open at 5:30pmTown Hall Seattle, 1119 8th Ave, Seattle WA 98101





This is an opportunity to hear directly what I’m doing to fight back in Congress, learn from other local leaders in a panel discussion on where we go from here and get answers to your biggest questions.





Join us to gather in community and chart our path forward under this new administration.